The police in Borno have deployed 4, 000 personnel for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Chukwu disclosed that the personnel comprise Mobile Force (PMF); Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

He explained that the men were deployed at three designated centres for the parties’ primaries in Maiduguri metropolis.

The commissioner added that the measure was to ensure a hitch-free exercise and also enhance security in the state.

He called on the people to remain law abiding and shun acts capable of disrupting the relative peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has also deployed 700 men for both the APC and PDP governorship primaries in the state.

The Commandant, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told NAN that the personnel were deployed to the various centers of the exercise.