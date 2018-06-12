The Katsina State Police Command has disclosed that it will deploy 3,500 men and officers to the Eid-el-Fitr praying ground, recreation centres and other public places to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

This is in addition to 500 personnel that will be provided by other security agencies in the state like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Army, among others.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the deployment of the officers to newsmen on Tuesday, said aside regular policemen, plainclothes security operatives will also be deployed in all the prayer venues in the state.

“These venues include the state central mosque, GRA mosque, Ibn Coomassie mosque, Modoji praying ground and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University mosque. This is to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state,” he said.

Isah reaffirmed that a special squad made up of the CP’s surveillance team, police medical team and Safer Highways Patrol team will be in strategic places and roundabouts across the state as well as at entry and exit points to Katsina to war off unforeseen circumstances.

He said that the command had deployed its operational orders and directed divisional police officers (DPOs) across the state to patrol their divisions throughout the period.

“We assure you that we are battle-ready for the Sallah celebrations in the state. We have drawn our operational orders, deployed so many patrol vehicles in and out of the state. We have directed the DPOs outside the metropolis to conduct 24/7 patrol,” he said.

The police spokesman implored parents to monitor the movements of their children during the celebration.