Adamawa State Police Command has debunked the reports that 13 members of vigilance operatives and another 20 of its members have been injured in the cause of fighting crime within two months in Adamawa State, maintaining that the news was mischievously conceived and a calculated plot to cause panic and undermine the progress the police has made in combating crime in the state.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, yesterday.

The police said: “The attention of the Adamawa State Police Command has been drawn to a publication that 13 members of Adamawa State branch of Vigilance Group of Nigeria have been killed, and 20 others injured in crime-fighting activities in the state in the last two months released by newsmen on August 15, 2019.

“To keep the fact straight, such statement is a fabricated lie issued by the said Muhammed Murtala, who is not even the commander of the said vigilance group.