The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday denied any plot by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to implicate the President of the senate, Bukola Saraki, in criminal matter.

Saraki had alleged plot by Idris to force some suspects to implicate him in a criminal matter.

The President of the Senate also alleged that the suspects were arrested in Kwara for cultism and were being brought to Abuja to be forced into altering their statements to implicate him.

The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the police was shocked at the claims by Saraki.

Moshood said that there was no plot by the I-G to implicate Saraki and the Kwara Government in any criminal matter.

“Until investigation is concluded, any person (s) or group(s) who tries to interfere in the investigation process by action or utterances is committing an offence,” he said.

He explained that on May 11, the Kwara Police Command arrested six suspects for killing 11 persons.

“The suspects admitted and confessed before the press and the public to have killed 11 innocent persons in the state and other States of the country.

“The victims according to the suspects were targeted and killed on the instructions of their sponsors,” he said.

He said that because of the nature of the crime, it was statutory procedure and practice in the force, to transfer the case to the Force headquarters to allow for discreet investigation.

“It is pertinent to state that, there is no vested interest by the Inspector-General of Police in the ongoing investigation into the several murders committed by this killer gang,” he said.

He said that similar cases of killings in Ile-Ife, Kaduna state and Zaki Biam in Benue were transferred to the Force headquarters.

“Therefore, transferring this hired assassin gang masquerading as cultists in Kwara to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further investigation is in accordance with Police investigation procedures,” he said.

He implored members of the general public to disregard and discountenance the claim of plot against the president of the senate.

“The Force will leave no stone unturned and will do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure justice in this matter, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.