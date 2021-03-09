



Abia State Government, Tuesday, demolished a bungalow being used as a hideout by kidnappers.

The bungalow is located at Eziala Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbade, led the team accompanied by heavily armed personnel and some top government officials.

Addressing the press before the building was brought down by a bulldozer, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Capt. Awa Udensi said the demolition was in line with the Abia State law which prescribes that any building used as a hideout by kidnappers must be demolished.

He said a kidnap syndicate kept their victim in the building before she was rescued.

According to him, the victim, a woman in the company of her husband, had “attended a wedding ceremony at Obingwa a few days ago” when she was abducted by the syndicate.

He said the woman had gone to ease herself when the kidnappers who had mounted surveillance on her pounced on her and raced to the building in the nearby LGA.





The matter, according to him was promptly reported to the police who immediately swung into action.

He said the kidnappers later called in and demanded a ransom of N10 million.

But he said luck ran out on the hoodlums when they were eventually trailed to the hideout following a tip-off and the cooperation of a local vigilante.

He said one of the suspects escaped when police invaded the hideout while three others were apprehended

The victim was also rescued without any ransom, he added.

Capt. Udensi said that the suspects would be prosecuted, adding that capital punishment awaits kidnappers in the state.

He called on landlords to monitor the activities of the occupants of their houses.

Udensi particularly urged landlords who have an unoccupied house to keep a close tab on them to ensure criminals do not use them for their nefarious activities.