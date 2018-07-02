The public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, has blamed the industrial action in Borno state on the delay in the passage of 2018 budget.

Responding to inquiries, Moshood said the allowances of the aggrieved officers would have been cleared if the budget had been approved earlier.

On Monday morning, some mobile policemen blocked major roads in Maiduguri, Borno capital, demanding the payment of six months allowances.

“Some police personnel on special duty; the ones drafted from other states to prevent crime because of the situation around Maiduguri went to the police headquarters in the state today to make inquiries about non-payment of their special duty allowances,” he said.

“Not the officers engaged in war against Boko Haram. These ones are being paid. Since we go the report, we assured them that now the budget has been signed and approved, their allowances will be approved.

“The delay in passage of the budget caused the non-payment but since the budget has been approved, they will be paid. There is no protest. They have all returned to their duty post.”

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the budget proposal to the national assembly in November but it was approved in May.