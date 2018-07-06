Thirty-six police officers among those recently promoted were on Thursday decorated in Benin City, the Edo State capital, by Rasheed Akintunde, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 5.

Akintunde charged the promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to work, discipline, loyalty and commitment at all times.

He reminded them that their promotions came at the right time.

“Your promotions came at the right time considering the prevailing security challenges facing our dear country,” he said, urging them to redouble their efforts for the task ahead.

The AIG also used the occasion to express gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for finding officers and men of the zone worthy for promotion.

He also expressed hope that more personnel from the zone would benefit from future exercise.

Recently, PSC, on the recommendation of IGP Ibrahim Idris, promoted some senior officers.

In the exercise, two commissioners of police (CPs) were promoted to the AIGs, even as 16 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were promoted to CPs.

Fourteen assistant commissioners of police (ASPs) were promoted to DCPs, while 61 chief superintendents of police (CSPs) were elevated to ASPs. Also, 625 superintendents of police (SPs) were given the ranks of CSPs.

Continuing, 906 DSPs were promoted to SPs, even as 1,893 ASPs received promotions to DSPs, while 8,145 inspectors were promoted to the rank of ASPs. The exercise happened throughout the federation.

In a release signed by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the image-maker of Zone 5, Benin City, out of the number, two SPs serving in the zonal headquarter were promoted to CSPs, while seven DSPs were promoted to SPs, and eight ASPs to DSPs, among others.