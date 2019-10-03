<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State Police Command has declared three kinsmen of renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, wanted.

This followed a land dispute between Adichie’s Abba community in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state and its neighbour, Ukpo, in the Dunukofia LGA.

The novelist had recently condemned the alleged intimidation of her people by the police.

She had alleged that the police were being used to “diminish, intimidate and humiliate” her people in order to appropriate their land.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, on Thursday, police said Adichie’s kinsmen were declared wanted for alleged conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace in the area.

The statement read in part, “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that warrant of arrest was obtained by the police in respect of the following suspects over alleged cases of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace at Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.

“The Command enjoins the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the aforementioned suspects to contact the nearest Police Station/formations”, Mohammed stated.