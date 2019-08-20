<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked the video circulating on the social media where a young Igbo man was set ablaze by some irate Muslim youths in Abuja.

Similarly, the Command has warned social media users to be mindful of the kinds of information they circulate on their platforms.

The Command’s public relations officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said there was no truth in the purported video, which he said had been thoroughly investigated by the command.

He has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video, which is being circulated mostly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, even as he assured residents of their safety.

Manzah said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally describe as untrue and misleading, the video being circulated by some persons on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that an Igbo young man was set ablaze by irate Muslim youths in Abuja.

“The Command emphatically wants to state that discreet checks have been conducted across the nooks and crannies of FCT and no incident of such nature was recorded or even reported. It is also pertinent to add that the environment depicted in the circulating video does not represent any part of the FCT.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to disregard and consider as misleading, the circulating video.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to reassure members of the public of its preparedness and commitment to protect lives and property, and to forestall any act that could result in the breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory. Social media users are also advised to be mindful of information they circulate through their platforms.”