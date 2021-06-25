The Ogun State police command has debunked a report circulating on social media of a purported attack by herdsmen on St John’s Anglican Primary School in Agodo, Ogun State.

In the said write-up, entitled #DemonOnLoose, the writer claims that some Fulani herders invaded the school “and turned the school into a pool of the blood of innocent, little kids.”

But the command, in a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident and pictures being circulated happened in 2018 when a mentally derailed man broke into the school and killed two children, and not a recent incident as mischievously claimed by the writer.

Oyeyemi said: “Sometime in 2018, a mentally derailed man broke into St. John Anglican Primary School Agodo in Ijebu water side, and matcheted two innocent pupils of the school to death.





“The suspect was hunted for by the police in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes, and he was eventually arrested after three days, and he later died of gunshot injury he sustained during the encounter with security men.

“It is, therefore, a thing of surprise that somebody just sits at the corner of his room, posted the gory pictures of the two innocent kids, who were murdered in cold blood by a psychiatric patient, whose parents are yet to get over the unfortunate incident since 2018 and mischievously ascribed it to an attack by Fulani herders in 2021.”

The command therefore appealed to the general public to discountance the information in its entirety, as it is nothing but fake and a calculated attempt to cause panic.

It also warned those spreading fake news that the law would soon catch up with them if they do not desist.