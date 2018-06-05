The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Fatai Owoseni, said on Tuesday, that his command had succeeded in reducing crime considerably in the state.

Owoseni, who made this disclosure at a news conference, said there was a gradual reduction in such crimes as culpable homicide, mischief by fire and cattle rustling.

The commissioner also said that ethnic motivated attacks had reduced, resulting in the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their communities.

He, however, said that there were attacks on some communities by suspected herdsmen in Ado, Katsina Ala and Kwande Local Government Areas.

He said: “Concerted efforts are being put in place to halt reported robbery cases around Zaki Biam, Katsina Ala and Kwande.

“In places as Ugambe and Awaji in Konshisha Local Government Area, where there have being senseless killings, the police have engaged the people in dialogue.”

Owoseni said the command had recently arrested 30 and 14 suspects for cultism and armed robbery cases respectively, adding that the command was working with other security agencies.

He added that 30 different types of prohibited arms, including 23 locally made pistols ingeniously, three AK49 rifles, four AK47 and 30 rounds of live ammunition were recorded.

The commissioner also said that the 188 suspects arrested in connection with anti-grazing law were being tried in collaboration with the offices of the state Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice.

He said that 61 other suspects were undergoing trial for culpable homicide and related offences.