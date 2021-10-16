Police to continue recruitment of 10,000 officers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Police Service Commission (PSC) have commenced the process of concluding the 2020 enlistment of 10,000 Constables.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba who disclosed this in a statement urged candidates to check their recruitment status on the portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

According to him, the website will be opened from Monday, 18th October to Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and candidates who qualify for the next stage must print out their slip and present on the examination date – Friday, 29th October and Saturday, 30th October – at designated centres across Nigeria.

They were also advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.