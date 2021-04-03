



Oyo State Police Command Headquarters Eleyele Ibadan has reacted to the recent attack on a retired school principal named Ojedokun Modede in Igangan area, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the State.

Modede was macheted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on his farm on Friday when he attempted to caution the herdsmen against guarding their cattle to feed on his yam flour that was left in the open to sundry.

Reacting to the sad incident, when contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the attack was a reprisal by a herder to an earlier attack against three Fulani by some youths in Igangan.

He said, “Information from DPO Ayete revealed that a Fulani herdsman attacked and macheted a man in his farm by causing injury to his hands.

“The attack was a reprisal by some youths in Igangan, three Fulani herdsmen were attacked and they sustained injuries while they were rushed to an hospital in Igboora for treatment.

“The DPO Ayete and his police personnel including Police Mobile Force (PMF) were drafted to the scene to prevent further attack. The aggrieved youths were dispersed and normalcy restored.”

The incident, according to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity, said, “A retired secondary school principal, Mr Ojedokun Modede, was on Friday macheted by suspected Fulani herders in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state.

He said, Modede suffered serious machete cut on his arm when he was attacked on his farm.

According to another source close to the victim, trouble started when a Fulani herder directed his cows to feed on the yam flour (elubo) which was spread on the floor for sun drying.

The retired principal was said to have in anger challenged the decision of the herder but was met by a resistant herder who drew out his machet with an intention to strike him.

The farmer, it was gathered while trying to block the machet with his bare hand suffered a deep cut in the process.

The source confirmed that despite the first cut, the herder did not stop as a single strike but gave the farmer another cut on the hand while the cows feed on on the yam flour.





A call for help by the farmer was said to have saved his life as the assailants immediately took to their heels upon hearing sounds of people coming to his aids.

He was later rushed to a private hospital in Igangan where he is receiving medical attention.

The source who pleaded anonymity said “A retired principal, Mr Ojedokun Modede, on the farm today (Friday) around 2PM was maimed by Fulani herdsmen.

“He was attacked on his farm.

“A Fulani man directed his cows on his spread “elubo” and cows were feeding. He challenged the fulani man who drew the sword on him with a murderous intent.

“He blocked the sword strikes with his hands while calling for help.

“The hands were maimed extremely as each strike of the sword was meant for his head.

“Passerby rushed in and the assailant took to his heels.

“Pa Ojedokun is a retired principal at Igangan, living on epileptic pension and thriving on farming.

“He is presently at Akintola Hospital, a private hospital in Igangan. He is responding to treatment.”

Also speaking on the incident, Secretary of Ibarapa Farmers Union, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, who is popularly known as Akowe Agbe said there was no confrontation between the farmer and the herdsmen who inflicted machete injuries which almost chopped off his two hands.

He lamented that herdsmen had not stopped destroying farms and attacking farmers in the area despite the public outcry against their criminal activities.

Adeagbo said, “The victim is my relative. He is a retired principal and he should be around 62 years old. I was called to see what happened to him. I immediately called the Commissioner of Police (Ngozi Onadeko). She said I should report to the police officially and I called the DPO in Ayete. He came with two officers and two vans loaded with armed policemen.

“The DPO could not look at the pictures of the victim. They were gory. Strands of flesh are preventing the two hands from falling off after the attack. The two hands are almost off. They have ruined his life.”