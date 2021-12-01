Nigeria

Police confirm threat letter to attack churches in Zamfara

December 1, 2021
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

The Zamfara State Police Commissioner confirmed that a threat letter to attack Churches in Gusau has been dropped at the Police Command headquarters.

It was recently reported that bandits have written to the Christian community in Zamfara informing them of their intention to attack churches in the State.

But the police have assured the Christian community in the state of the intention to give them adequate security, stressing that the police were yet to authenticate the authors of the letter.

The Commissioner of Police explained, “We are yet to ascertain where the letter came from, but considering the current situation in the country, we will not just sit down and overlook the content of the letter.”

He however explained that he had directed for adequate security personnel to be deployed to Churches and Mosques from next Friday to ensure the security of all in the State.

