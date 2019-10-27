<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Police Command, has announced the release of eight students and staff of Engravers College, kidnapped from the school on October 3.

The command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna.

He said: “Today being October 26, at about 0800hrs, teams of Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder Kaduna, acted on intelligence and intercepted the kidnapped students and staff of Engravers College Kakau Daji, Kaduna, at Dutse in Chukun Local Government Area, in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, all the eight victims of the Kidnapping incident of October 3, have been rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their respective families by the command.

“The command wishes to assure the general public that efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book.”

The police did not say if ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

In the same vein, the Federal High Court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday at Ibilo, in Edo state has been rescued.

A police source confirmed that Justice Dogo was rescued in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Inspector General’s intelligence response team.

He said Justice Dogo was released from a forest behind the Federal College of Education in Itape, Kogi state.

Although the victim was said to have sustained a minor injury, he has since been reunited with his family in Abuja.

Justice Dogo of the Federal High Court Akure in Ondo State was kidnapped along with his driver at the Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states, on their way from Abuja to Akure.