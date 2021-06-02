The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Christopher Dega, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and, until his death, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Police spokesman ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed in a statement that Dega was shot dead by three unknown gunmen in an isolated restaurant in Bukuru, Jos, Monday night.

The statement reads: ‘The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).





‘On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

‘From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot. He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930 hrs.’

Ubah noted that some suspects have been arrested and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the killing.

AIG Dega had a brilliant career in the Nigerian Police Force and was twice Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo states.

He hailed from Katsina Ala in Benue State.