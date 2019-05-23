<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Anambra State have confirmed death of two persons in the three storey building that collapsed on Wednesday in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed this in a statement in Awka.

He said, “On 22/05/2019 at about 3pm, a building under construction located at No 9 Ezenwa Street, Onitsha belonging to one Barr. Ikebu Aso collapsed.

“Police patrol teams and other sister agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to checkmate miscreants and criminal elements from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“Meanwhile, three casualties whose identities are yet to be ascertained were rescued alive from the collapsed building and rushed to the General hospital Onitsha by the Red Cross for medical attention while two others were certified dead by the medical doctor.”

He said their corpses had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while rescue operations were ongoing.

Mohammed added that the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.