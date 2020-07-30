



The Borno State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the attack on Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram while on the way to Baga town of Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed confirmed the development while briefing Journalists at the Command Headquarters for preparation to ensure hitch-free Eid El-Kabir Sallah across the state.

This is even as he said, the Command has ordered for restriction of vehicular movement to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Although Mohammed told Journalists that the Command did not have details on the attack yet, information available revealed that nobody in the entourage sustain injury.

However, sources revealed that two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to the convoy sustained injuries during the attack.

The Police Spokesman said, “Yes I can confirm to you that the governor’s convoy was attacked yesterday at Baga general area, but we do not have the details yet. Fortunately, the information we have at hand now indicated that nobody among the entourage sustained an injury.” He said.

Meantime, it was learnt that the governor while in Kukawa flagged off the reopening of the Monguno-Kukawa-Baga road which was closed down by the military in the past two years.

Zulum was assisted by sector three (3) Commander, Brigadier General I. Garba.

Before leaving Monguno to Baga Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also presented 12 patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Army and the Civilian JTF.

One of the members of the entourage who is not authorized to talk to the press told newsmen in confidence that “while in Baga, Governor Zulum and the entourage were attacked by gunmen despite the repeated claim by the brigade commander in Charge of Baga town that there’s no Boko Haram in the town.

“Zulum was furious and had to inform the security operatives that despite a huge number of the military presence in mile 4, which is a stone throw to Baga, they couldn’t take over Baga after one year. And his entourage was forced to retreat.” He said.

Zulum said, “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base. Then we should forget about Baga, I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,” the governor promised.





Continuing he said, “You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us? I doubt if there is any Boko Haram in this town, I can go in and sleep here. Asked the Governor.

The Governor who was on a humanitarian tour to the northern part of the state have since returned safely to Maiduguri on Thursday at about 2 pm.

In a related development, and following the anticipated celebrations for the Eid-El Kabir Sallah slated to take place on Friday 31st July 2020, the Borno State Police Command has ordered for restriction of vehicular movement to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Also, Tricycles popular known as Keke Napep, bicycles, wheelbarrows, horses, donkeys and camels were restricted for movement from 6am to 12noon when worshippers might have finished their prayers at various praying grounds in Jere Local Government Area and Maiduguri Metropolis.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Deputy Director Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed.

He said, “In view of the forthcoming 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations, the Command wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“In pursuance, therefore, residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement.

“The restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrows, Horses, Donkeys and Camels etc.

“Duration is from 6 am to 12 noon of 31st July 2020 when worshippers might have finished their prayers.

“Worshippers are therefore advised to pray at praying grounds nearest their homes. They are equally advised to arrive early at their respective praying grounds for security screening to avoid eleventh-hour rush/stampede.

“It is pertinent to state that no bags, weapons, or sharp objects of any kind will be allowed into the praying grounds.

“Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

“More than this, owing to the ravaging Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, worshippers are advised to wear their face masks, and to observe social distance and other safety measures stipulated by recognized government health authorities failure of which, they may not be allowed into the Eid Praying grounds.

“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security agencies deployed to the praying grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers”. The statement said.

While wishing the Moslem faithful a happy Eid El-Kabir celebrations across the state, the Command urges members of the public to continue to be security-conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other relevant security agencies, as the Command is ever ready to deal with any situation.