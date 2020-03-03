<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police authority in Kano on Tuesday confirmed a violent attack on yet to be identified militia on Bagwai Monday night.

Bagwai, a rural community lies 60km Kano South and situated on strategic highway that links Katsina state.

Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Spokesman of Kano Police Command told newsmen on the phone that he had heard about the attack.

He said: “I’ve read the report of the alleged attack on the media.”

He added: “The Zonal Police Officer in charge of the Zone affected by the security breach is on his way to brief the Commissioner of Police on the matter.”





DSP Haruna promised to make details of the incident soon as they are available and therefore called for calm.

The Monday night incident, according to an eyewitness, left two dead and scores with gunshots injuries at the market square in front of a shop owned by a man identified as Mr Friday.

Although Friday said he was unhurt, he was traumatized by the horrible experience that a Good Samaritan had to rush him to a health facility for attention.

Another unconfirmed report had it that, a local People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and one-time Zonal Women Leader of the party in Kano North, Hajia Balaraba Sani, lost her son during the attack.