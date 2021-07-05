Police confirm abduction in Kaduna school

The police in Kaduna State have confirmed the abduction of students by armed groups at Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The latest abduction is the fourth mass abduction in Kaduna schools in the last six months of deteriorating insecurity in North-west and North-central States

The police spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige, in a statement to reporters, said the incident occurred on Monday morning and 26 students of the school were rescued.

“In the early hours of today Monday 5th July, 2021 at about 0143hrs the Command received a report that armed bandits in large number had gained access into Bethel Baptist Secondary School Kujuma in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“They shot berserkly, overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest.

“On the receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy operatives were immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt.

“The operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students including a female teacher safely.

“However, the rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be availed them without delay.

“The Command is therefore encouraging parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools and learning institutions as strategic measures will be emplaced to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly act of criminality against innocent children.

“The Command is saddened by the incident and call on all stakeholders on security to unite particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses,” the police spokesperson said.