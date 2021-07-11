Police confirm abduction of emir, 10 royal family members

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the abduction of the emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu.

In a statement on Sunday, spokesman of the command, Mohammad Jalige, said the emir was abducted alongside 10 members of his family.

However, a resident of the community said the emir, five members of his family and nine others within the community were abducted.

The statement said, “The Kaduna Police Command through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kajuru, Kaduna is in receipt of an unfortunate report on the kidnap of the Chief of Kajuru, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu in the early hours of today 11th July, 2021.

“The incident occurred about 0234hrs when armed wielding bandits in large numbers invaded Kajuru town, shot sporadically and gained access into the Chief’s residence where they abducted him and 10 members of his immediate family to an unknown destination.”

Jalige said a joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in search and rescue mission around the forest for the rescue of the victims. He added that the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP’s) tactical units have been contacted for technical support.

Jalige said, “The Command is saddened with this incident and it is not relenting in ensuring lasting solution to current upsurge of criminality in the state.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and should always support the Police and other security agencies with credible information that will enable them curtail any possible attack on innocent citizens before it happened.”