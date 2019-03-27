<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu on Wednesday assured that allegations of corruption, extortion against policemen attached to the state’s Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation will be investigated.

He stated this while responding to questions from reporters after his brief on recent arrests recorded.

Acknowledging that he had also received such complaints about the agency, Muazu said he had invited the Taskforce Chairman Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) for a meeting.

Noting that the Taskforce was a state government agency despite having police components in it, Muazu assured that a positive result will come out of the meeting.

“I have recently received complaints about the operations of the Taskforce and I want to assure you that this afternoon, we are hosting the Commander of the Taskforce here. We are going to have a meeting with him.

“Though there are police officers in the Taskforce, we should know that it is an outfit created by the state government and so, we must collaborate with the Commander in handling any issue about officers there. I assure you that something positive will come out from today’s meeting,” he said.

On armed gangs terrorising Amukoko, the Commissioner said he received the report and immediately took charge of the situation by directing the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer to move in their men there.

“Our police officers moved in there and made sure peace was restored to the area. We have not gotten report from the DPO yet, I will let you know how many arrests were made as soon as we get it.

“What the command is doing is not different from the general strategy we have taken against the operation of cultists in the whole state. We have identified areas in the state where these cult activities are prevalent and we have mounted an operation with Area Commanders and the DPOs to ensure that these activities are totally wiped off.”

Confirming the dismissal of the drunk policeman who shot a school girl at Ikorodu, Muazu said he had been handed over to the legal team for prosecution.

He said the command will not tolerate cases of professional misconduct of policemen, urging residents to come forward with information on any cop found drinking at beer parlours or any other unethical behaviour.

“I want to call on you to assist us. Where you see this misbehaviour, please let us know, we are here for you and with your cooperation we can sanitise those around us. If you see any please let us know, we are always here to listen to you, and always ready to take those police officers through orderly room procedures and show them the way out of the police force.”