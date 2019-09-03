<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police commissioners across the country will henceforth be held accountable for any attack on police facilities by criminals, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu has warned.

The police released a signal on Friday, following the recent attack on the Police Mobile Force (PMF) mini-base in Kebbi State, where eight rifles were carted away by criminals.

The IGP warned that such lapses would no longer be tolerated.

The directive, which originated from the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said Adamu was shocked and expressed concern about the unprofessional manner police formations and officers were being attacked and killed.

It also frowned at the way weapons were being stolen without resistance from the police.

The signal said: “This is simply indicative of the unprofessionalism, unpreparedness and lack of supervision on the part of personnel deployed by the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders (ACs).

“Recent incidents in mind are the attacks on a PMF mini-base in Kebbi during which about eight rifles were carted away without any form of resistance. Similarly, there was an attack on Isanlu Police patrol team in Kogi State, which led to the death of a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and his rifle taken away.

“In view of these incidents, the IGP has directed all zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of commands to put measures in place to halt the disturbing trend.

“Men posted to beats are to remain very alert to protect themselves as well as the personalities or facilities they are assigned to protect.

“Henceforth, any attack on any police facility, loss of life or weapon will attract sanction for the command’s CP where such attack is recorded.

“Men are to be lectured on vigilance at duty posts to ensure adequate protection of their lives as well as the lives and property of others.”