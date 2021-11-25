Police commission warns officers against harassing Nigerians

Chairman, Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, on Wednesday, berated personnel of the Nigerian Police over reported many cases of harassment of citizens.

He spoke at Force Headquarters during the Pull-Out-Parade ceremony for the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, David Folawiyo.

He said, “Have fear of God in your dealings with people, and prepare yourself for higher ranks and make sure you’re always good team workers.

“Please, I want to appeal to all of you who are still behind, it is not easy for an officer to reach where Folawiyo has reached, he reached there.

“A lot of us (policemen) are not a blessing to the force and you know yourself! Please, aspire, be a good representative of the force, be a good ambassador of your family, because I, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, I’ve been seen a lot of misconduct, and we’ve been merciless in dealing with those who want to continue to stain the name of the force and the name of our country.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has approved the posting of Ag. DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to the Force Headquarters as member of the Force Management Team and coordinating DIG in-charge of the South-West geopolitical zone of the country.

Kokumo, who until his recent elevation was the AIG in charge of the Zone-2 Headquarters, Lagos, took over from DIG Folawiyo and would be heading the Department of Research and Planning of the Force.