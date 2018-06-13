The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The Commission also approved the promotion of 16 DCPs to the rank of Commissioners of Police and the promotion of 3,665 others to various ranks.

One of those promoted to the rank of AIG is Igbodo O. David who until the promotion was the Commissioner of Police Legal, Force Headquarters.

Details of the promotion which was one of the high points of the 28th Plenary Meeting of the Commission is contained in a statement in Abuja yesterday by the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

The Plenary Meeting was also the last official function of the Chairman of the Commission, Mike Okiro, whose tenure came to an end on Monday, June 11th, 2018.

“16 Deputy Commissioners of Police were also promoted to Commissioners of Police. They include DCP Wakili Maye and DCP Kurawa Abdullahi Sarki.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, 60 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 631 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

“Promoted to ACP were Msheliza Simi Masomene, Samuel Osman Onoja of Police College, Oji River, Enugu State, Lateef Adio Ahmed and Umar Kabir among others. Promoted CSPs included Adekunle Char Ige, Bassey Essang, Liman Salisu Sulaiman and Emmanuel Adam.”

It further reads: “The Commission approved the promotion of 820 Deputy Superintendents of Police to substantive Superintendents. They include Ola Rosanla, Yusuf Abdulmumini and John Alesagba.

“Others, whose promotions were approved by the Commission, were 1,922 Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, promoted to Deputy Superintendents. They Include ASP Chijioke Ogbodo, Divisional Police Officer, Umumba, in Enugu State, Arukwe Edward and Ozochi Amaechi Marcel, Area Crime Officer, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

“201 Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of police.”

Ani also stated that the Commission also approved confirmation of appointments of 42 officers of different ranks, approved acting appointment for another 73 and converted 1,060 Specialists to General Duty.

The Commission said the promotions have been forwarded to the IG for implementation in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Musa Isitifanus.