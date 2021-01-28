



The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 20,356 Senior Police Officers.

The promotion was one of the decisions of the 11th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on January 25, 2021 and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Nine Commissioners of Police were promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and another nine promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner to Commissioners of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of three Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1,577 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents of Police and 2,293 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents of Police.

It also approved the promotion/confirmation of 7,283 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents (ASP11) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP1), 9,072 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11) and 110 Inspectors promoted to Senior Inspectors.

The new Assistant Inspectors General are: Aminu Saleh Pai, former Commissioner of Police, Kwara and Bayelsa States Commands, former Force Quarter Master General and currently the Executive Secretary, Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos; Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, former Commissioner of Police/Executive Secretary, Police Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos and presently acting AIG Force CID Annex, Lagos; Okon Etim Ene, former Commissioner of Police Benue and Abia States Commands, CP SARS and currently CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Force Headquarters; and Abang B. John, former Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command and presently Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command.

Others are Joseph Gobum Mukan, former CP, Airport Command, Lagos and currently CP Rivers State; Aji Ali Janga, former CP Kaduna and Kogi States Commands and currently CP Sokoto; Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, presently CP Benue State Command; Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP, IGP Monitoring Unit, CP Intelligence, Force Headquarters and CP Bauchi State Command and presently CP Kano State; and Imohimi D. Edgal, former Commissioner of Police Lagos and Akwa Ibom States Commands.





The nine DCPs promoted to CPs are Abubakar Adamau Alhaji, presently DCP Operations, Rivers State; Benjami Nebolisa Okolo, currently at the National Defence College, Abuja; Abdul-Yari Laffia Shuyamu, presently DCP, Finance and Administration, Taraba State Command; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, DCP State CIID, Ebonyi State; Samaila Shu’aibu Dikko, DCP State CIID, Adamawa State; and Jimwan David Dazong, DCP Zonal CIID, Zone 12 Bauchi.

Others are Monday Bala Kuryas, DCP Operations, Ondo State; Hussaini Rabiu, DCP, Operations Imo State; and Rabi Umar, former Assistant Force Secretary and presently DCP, Force Education, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The three Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police are Gotom Tijani Richard, Joseph Kaide O and Giade Sabo Abubaka.

Some of the DSPs promoted to SPs are Ani Gospel Obichi, Federal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 7 headquarters Abuja; Rabe Lawal, Zone 1, Kano; Ibrahim Abubakar, Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Mbachi Raluchukwu, DCO, Ikirike Police Station, Enugu; Anjuguri Jesse Manza, former PPRO FCT and currently with CP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit, FCT Command; Maduka Benedeth, O/C JWC, Awkaunanaw Division, Enugu State; Aneto Ephraim, O/C Works, Abia State Command; Obi-Ejoh Nnamdi Patrick, DCO, Wuse Division, FCT; Felix Ekpoudom, DCO, Eket Division, Akwa Ibom State Command; Collins Nwanjoku, Divisional Transport Officer, 9th Mile, Enugu Command; Adamu Shaba Gboyako, Government House, Imo State; Ihunwo Josephine, O/C Anti-Human Kidnapping, Zone 13, Anambra State; Onalaja Oluwafemi O, Communications, Force Headquarters; and Diala Christian, attached to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Promoted ASPs to DSPs include Uche Chigbu, Special Anti Cult Unit, Asaba, Delta State; Auwalu Bala Yakubu, Operations, Gombe State; Edward Imaobong, Force CIID, Anti Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters.; Hassan Hamidu, Bauchi State Command; Godson Nwosu, Bayelsa State Command; Oyinloye Ayonde, Oyo State Command; and Onalo Michael, Police Staff College, Jos.

Some of the newly promoted ASP11 are Steven Onihana, Zone 2, Lagos; Christiana Johson; Hussan Hussaini Sarauta Mohammed; Agbodike Dorothy; and Idakwo Ezekiel.

Smith, called on the newly promoted Officers to see their new positions as a call to more commitment to the duty.

He noted that the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions are regular and based on the relevant rules and regulations.