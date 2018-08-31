The Police Service Commission on Friday in Abuja inaugurated eight standing committees and a management retreat planning committee.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, enjoined members of the committees to be selfless and passionate in taking decisions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committees are expected to process, advice and guide the commission in taking decisions during its meetings.

The statement quoted Smith as saying for the Commission to function effectively, “there is the need to constitute Standing committees which will deliberate on all matters brought before it’’.

It said: “The committees are expected to receive and consider processed Memoranda requiring Board decision(s) from the relevant operational Department(s) of the Commission.

“The purpose for this is to ensure that all cases/matters brought before the Commission at Plenary pass through the relevant Standing Committees for in-depth analysis and consideration.’’

Smith, who congratulated members of the committees on their appointments, said that the commission considered members’ wealth of experience before appointing them.

NAN reports that Smith is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance and General Purposes.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Musa Istifanus, also used the occasion to brief the chairmen and members of the Committees on the functions of the Committees.

The new Board of the Commission was inaugurated on July 25 by President Muhammadu Buhari for five-year tenure.