The Police Service Commission (PSC), has announced the promotion of 623 officers comprising 40 Commissioners of Police, 98, Deputy Commissioners of Police, 150, Assistant Commissioners of Police and 335, Chief Superintendents of Police.

PSC of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said the promotions was based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service of the promoted officers.

Ani, in the statement said “The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of six hundred and twenty three (623) senior Police Officers to their next ranks. Forty (40) Deputy Commissioners of Police were elevated to Commissioners of Police; Ninety eight (98) Assistant Commissioners were promoted to Deputy Commissioners while one hundred and fifty (150) Chief Superintendents were promoted Assistant Commissioners. Three Hundred and thirty five (335) Superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

“The promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

“The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20th and Saturday December 21st, 2019 and presided over by Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

“The forty newly promoted Cps are;

DSP-CP OLATUNJI, fsi AKINGBOLA O.

DCP-CP GBENGA SADIKU MICHAEL

DCP CP AYIM ABRAHAM EGONG

DCP- CP BANKOLE ANDERSON ABIODUN,

DCP-CP AYINDE ABU MUFUTAU,

DCP-CP KAMALDEEN OKUNLOLA KOLA

DCP-CP ADE ATERE CHRISTOPHER,

DCP-CP AMIENGHEME ANDREW

DCP-CP YOUNOUS AKEERA MOHAMMED

DCP CP SANOMI, fsi AUGUSTINE AKPOFURE

DCP-CP SALAMI BOLAJI AMIDU

DCP-CP MICHAEL, fsi OKOLI C.

DCP-CP JIMOH, fsi ABDULKADIR

DCP-CP ELUMELU CELESTINE AMAECHI

DCP-CP AJOGUN EDWARD AWOLOWO

DCP-CP KAYODE TITILAYO

DCP-CP ONADEKO NGOZI VIVIAN

DCP-CP ASSAYOMO EMIENBO TONY TUESDAY.

DCP-CP COOKEY CHRISTIANA IBISO

DCP-CP PETERSIDE EVELYN TAMUNOIMI.

DCP-CP OGBADU PHILIP ALIYU

DCP-CP FRIDAY EBOKA

DCP-CP OGUNTUASE GABRIEL AYODELE

DCP-CP SOYEMI ADESINA MUSBAU

DCP-CP ENWONWU JOE NWACHUKWU

DCP-CP ADEKUNLE ASAFA

DCP-CP TUNDE ADAGUNDURO A.

DCP-CP BABATUNDE, psc MOBAYO

DCP-CP EGBUKA EDWARD CHUKA

DCP-CP AGBEDE JANET

DCP-CP DASO ORUEBO JOSIAH

DCP-CP OLAWALE OLOKODE TAOHEED

DCP- CP ADEGBOYEGA TAIWO

DCP- CP YARO ABUTU

DCP- CP OKEDIJI FELIX OLUSOLA

DCP CP NNA JOSEPHINE OGECHI

DCP- CP AKINYOSOLA MATTHEW

DCP- CP AMENYI HAMZA M.

DCP- CP USMAN YUSUF CHIROMAWA

DCP-CP MOHAMMED MANSUR ALHAJI

Some of the 98 new DCPs are, Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, formally ACP Liberal Studies, Police Staff College Jos; Dan Mamman Shawulu, former ACP, state CID Delta State; Clement Robert, from National Institute for Security Studies; Amaechi Oliver Okwudili, until now ACP, Administration, Enugu State Command; Musa Auwal Mohammed, former ACP, C/O 9PMF kano. Others are Abel Abala Audu, until now, , ACP, state CID, Bayelsa and Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

CSP Dahiru Ibrahim, Principal Staff Officer 2 to the IGP, Lagos Annex, Ayobami Yemi Surajudeen, Niger State Command, Eno-Edobor Thomas Aidenogie, Lagos State Command; Halilu Muawiya, SPU Base Port-Harcout and Christopher Bassey Uweh, Kaduna were part of the 150 CSPs promoted to ACPs.

Some of the 335 SPs promoted to CSPs include, Stephen Ifeanyi Abiaziem, Rivers State Command;, Mua’zu Isa, Kogi State Command; Godwin Onyebuchi Mba, IGP Secretary; Paschal Chima Nwachukwu, O/C Legal, Enugu State Command; Bitrus Peny Gorroh, Sokoto State CFO, Fredrick Azubuike, Enugu State Command; Taiye Awodi, 32 PMF Abakaliki ansd Juliana Ifeanyi Odo, O/C Anti Kidnapping, Zone 9, Umuahia.

Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, charged the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to greater commitment to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the Force.

He promised that the Commission will continue to ensure that deserving police Officers are promoted as and when due”.