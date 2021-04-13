



The police in Lagos have poured accolades on some of its officers for rejecting a N500,000 bribe offered to them during an operation and arresting the suspects with stolen construction materials.

This is contained in a statement released by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson on Tuesday.

Mr Adejobi said the police operatives, who are attached to Area E Command at Festac, accosted five men with stolen construction material belonging to China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) at midnight on Sunday.

The suspects allegedly offered N500,000 bribe to the officers, but it was rejected and they were arrested.

“The Police operatives attached to Area E Command, Festac Lagos State, on 11th April, 2021, at about 3am, accosted five (5) suspects in a Ford Bus with Reg. Number FST 679 XZ, with some 25mm iron rods, property of China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba, Lagos State.

“The suspects, when arrested by the police operatives, were alleged to have offered a bribe of Five Hundred Thousand only (#500,000) to the police operatives who rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods,” the police spokesperson said.





The suspects are Lawal Saheed, 40; Taofeek Adenigba, 43; Ope Olowolayemo, 28; Azeez Jamie, 41; and Omotayo Adewale, 34.

The police said the stolen items recovered from the suspects are some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one Nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ.

“The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property,” the police spokesperson added.

In another development, police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division of Ikorodu, arrested two suspects, Awosika Kehinde, and Olatilewa Ayomide, at Sabo area for using dummy guns to scare their victims.

Adejobi said the suspects were accosted by the police on a motorcycle in Sabo area and preliminary investigation revealed that they were using the dummy guns to scare their victims anytime they were on robbery operation, particularly in the traffic.

“They are giving useful information to assist the police in the course of their investigation. Items recovered form them include one dummy beretta pistol and some assorted charms,” the police spokesperson said.

Adejobi added that the Commissioner of Police in state, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Special Squad for thorough investigation.