The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has commenced an investigation into the murder of one Miss Blessing Otula.

Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, was murdered by her assailants who dumped her body inside the gutter along the Iddo Village axis of the FCT.

Public Relations Officer for the command Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, condemned the gruesome act and called on residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious movement to police.





The statement reads: ‘The FCT Police Command condemns in totality the murder of one Blessing Otula a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo Village axis and was killed by unknown assailants.

‘Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.’