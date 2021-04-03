



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has commenced investigation into the alleged assault by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Danladi Umar, on a security guard at Banex Plaza, Abuja on March 29.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, who made this known, said the Command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

Yusuf in a statement said “Following the incident of alleged assault involving the CCT Chairman and a security guard that occurred at Bannex Plaza on Monday March 29th, 2021, the Command wishes to state categorically that, discreet investigation is still on-going.





“Hence, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure members of the public that the Command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

“Furthermore, the Command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause”.

The CCB chairman had in a video that had gone virile seen attacking a security guard with some police personnel over a parking space at the popular shopping mall. The security guard was beaten to a pulp by the CCB chair which attracted shop owners, passers by and customers alike to the scene of the incident. The crowd angered by the action of the CCB chair, locked the gate to prevent the chairman from leaving the premises.