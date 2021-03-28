



To renew public confidence in security the Anambra State Commissioner of Police; CP Monday Kuryas fsi, was on 27th March, 2021 mandated Divisional Police Officers, Police Mobile Force personnel and other tactical teams to revamp public surveillance within the State.

The CP made this order yesterday as Police commenced intensive patrols with the military and other security agencies within the state, especially in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

The Police boss called on Ndi Anambra not to panic as the operation which led to a shootout on the evening of Saturday, 27th March, 2021, in Awka metropolis, is in line with the Command’s commitment to neutralize and smoke out bad elements in the State. Meanwhile some arrests have been made.





According to the Police bulletin issued by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO, the CP enjoined the good people of Anambra State to cooperate with the police and other security agencies especially in the area of providing information.

Speaking on the renewed offensive against criminals into a Anambra state, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Creative Security, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (Rtd.) asked all to remain calm and to go about their lawful businesses, reassuring of the Governor’s commitment to a safe Anambra state