Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured Bayelsa and Kogi states stakeholders of adequate security during the November 16 governorship elections.

Addressing senior police officers in a Conference at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Adamu said the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states will again put their professionalism and doggedness to test.

“Let me seize this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community of our determination to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in creating conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“While assuring law abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors who may want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts now or be prepared to face the consequences, as they will be identified, isolated and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are strongly advised to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to undermine the democratic process in the two states.

“Politics is a game and it should be driven by service-orientation, patriotism, and overriding national security interest rather than unrestrained narrow and desperate individual considerations. All political actors and stakeholders are, accordingly, admonished to play the political game in accordance with the law and democratic norms,” Adamu said.

The conference had strategic police managers drawn from the 12 Zonal Police Commands, the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

He said the year is gradually running down and as the lead internal security agency, they must be reminded of their critical role in projecting and strengthening the security architecture in their Commands towards ensuring that anticipated security threats are prevented in the most professional manner.

“While this shall form part of our discussion at this meeting, my charge to you is to return to your Commands and evolve strategies and implementation plans that will be based on the broad framework to be reviewed here today and submit your End of the Year Security Operational Plans to my Office through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Operations. To complement your efforts, I can assure that we shall soon re-launch and deploy new fleet of patrol vehicles under the Safer Highway Scheme to highways and other identified vulnerable points in your Commands.

“Overall, I am encouraged by your commitment to duty and your determination to align with my leadership vision in relation to the adoption of community-led and intelligence-driven policing standards in the attainment of our internal security mandate.”