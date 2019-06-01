<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly posted Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, on Friday declared that there is no hiding place for criminals in the as his officers and men are battle-ready to flush them out of the ancient commercial city.

In his maiden Press briefing in his office, the police boss said he is prepared to fight against all forms of violent crimes, drug abuse, kidnapping, banditry and the menace of street urchins.

“We will not accept any form of crime and criminality. As such, we sounding a note of warning to those who are nursing the idea of perpetrating any form of criminal activities to vacate Kano and move elsewhere, because I am telling them that there is no vacancy for criminals in Kano,” he stated.

According to him, “we will not fail the people and government of Kano state in our quest to make Kano safe for living and business transactions. You all are aware that Kano has a great history dating back to over 200 years. All we need is to continue to plan towards sustaining peace and order in this great state called Kano.”

He also pledged to use the policy of community policing, using traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders and other relevant stakeholders to combat crime.

CP Illyasu charged parents to imbibe the spirit of discipline and attitudinal change on their children, pointing out that there should be social re-orientation so as to help the youths abstain from crime and desist from drug abuse.

He added that, “our intention is to see that we protect the lives and property of citizens with respect to the Rule of Law. As such, we will not allow any infraction on the part of our officers and men.

“We will ensure that our men change their attitude for good in terms of policing the people. Our officers must be disciplined and they must not abuse the fundamental human rights of the people.”

According to him, “I will use the needed technological tools to ensure adequate policing of Kano state. Our men will engage in continuous training and re-training so that they will be in touch with the world best practices of policing.”

He, however, appealed for the full support of the media, describing them as very important component of crime-fighting, “I have always maintained cordial relationship with journalists and I want to say that without synergy between journalists and security agencies, crime-fighting will become a difficult task.”