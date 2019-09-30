<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the release of Mrs Beauty Siasia, the 80-year-old mother of a former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia.

It said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, had visited Mrs Siasia at her residence at Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government area to debrief her.

The police disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Asimni Buswait, and made available to newsmen.

“The police command wishes to inform the general public that Mrs Beauty Siasia, who was kidnapped on 15 July, was released in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 29,” the statement said.

The statement said that the victim was in a stable condition and had volunteered useful information that would assist the police in their investigation.

It stated that the command would continue to partner with members of the public to ensure a safer Bayelsa State.

She was abducted in her country home in Adoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The kidnappers had also taken two other family members, Madam Florence Dounana, 65 years, and her daughter, Selekere Dounana, 17 years.

Samson Siasia recently disclosed that he paid the kidnappers N1.5million ransom fee and had appealed to the government to help bring back his mother.