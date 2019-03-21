



The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, has urged couples to continue to exercise patience in order to fulfill divine plan and purpose of marriage.

He made the call in Minna, Niger State, during the naming ceremony of Nana Aisha Rijau, daughter of the Sapele Area Commander, ACP Mamman Sale Rijau, who his second wife, Hajia Maryam Rijau, gave birth after 17 years of marriage.

The police boss, who was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Sambo Abdullahi, lauded Mrs Rijau and her husband for their patience, perseverance and faith in God.

While urging them to demonstrate absolute trust and faith in God, he maintained that, God is the giver of children and as such, commended Mamman Sale Rijau for the show of love towards his family and his dedication to the Nigeria Police.

On her part, Mrs. Maryam Sale Rijau, who could not hide her joy, told journalists that she was grateful to God for making her a mother after 17 years of childlessness, maintaining that, patience is the key in every marriage.

Her words, “Each time that anger of childless comes to me, I will go on my kneels and beg my husband to divorce me but he will look at me and say my wife be patience for I know that you will have a child for me.”

In the same vein, Mamman Rijau told newsmen that he was grateful to God for the gift of Nana Aisha Rijau, adding that God is indeed a miracle worker.

His words” I waited patiently for God; He turned to me and heard my cry. The birth of this child is a testimony after 17 years with my second wife and am happy God has put a smile on our faces; I want to advise all couples to be patience and wait for God’s time”.

Dignitaries present at the event included wife of the Adamu, represented by the wife of Niger state CP, Mrs Sambo Abdullahi, staff of the Sapele Area Command, Muslim faithful across various states, the Rijau community, wives of DIGs, and other top police officers.