Mr Undie Adie, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, has tasked journalists in the state to be professional on their reportage, for the betterment of the state.

Adie gave the advice on Thursday in Akure during a media parley with the members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council.

The commissioner said that journalists need to verify any news before publication in order to avoid misinforming the general public.

Adie said that journalists and the police should establish a strong relationship for the betterment of the state.

He said that fake news could go a long way to destroy the image of the state if care was not taken.

“I want to assure that the door of the Ondo Police Command is wide open for any journalist in the state.

“You can call me at any time to interact with us and draw our attention to any issue that needs attention across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We assure you positively that we will find the last solution to security situations of the state because we are here to ensure that security and safety of lives and properties of the good people of Ondo are guaranteed,” he said.

The commissioner urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.

Mr Adetona Aderoboye, State Chairman of NUJ, lauded the commissioner of police for organising the media parley.

According to Aderoboye, Ondo NUJ council is ready to partner with the command in enhancing security in the state.

He said that a good relationship between the police and journalists would help in curbing the rate of the crime in the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the commissioner of police that since he assumed office, criminality has been reduced drastically in the state,” he said.