Ex-Inspector-General of Police Dr Solomon Arase has resigned as the chairman of Edo State Private Property Protection Task Force (PPPTF).

Arase, who served for over two years as chairman, said he could no longer combine the task with other national and international engagements.

In his resignation letter dated August 1, Arase thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for appointing him as the inaugural chairman of PPPTF, following the proscription of community development associations by Oba of Benin Ewuare II.

It was gathered that despite the administrative and operational challenges since May 2017, Dr Arase had served without any remuneration or allowances.

He, however, appealed to the governor to enhance his commitment to the committee to strengthen its operations.