The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned against the planned revolution march by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria against the government, saying that it is treasonable felony and acts of terrorism that would not be tolerated.

Adamu, who gave the warning in Abuja, said that the police would not “stand idly-by” and watch any individual or group cause anarchy in the country.

The IGP while noting that Nigerians have the rights to embark on protests, however, warned that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government, which he said was the clear meaning of “revolution”.

The IGP in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’, inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 5th August, 2019 with the sole aim of forcing a regime change in the country.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the call amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism and will, therefore, not stand idly-by and watch any individual or group in the society cause anarchy in the land. While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government, which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’. Needless to state that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well-defined processes for change of government, exercised periodically during various cycle of elections.

“The Force, therefore, warns the organizers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathizers of the group, ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution”, as the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any individual or group engaged or found participating in the above planned criminal act.

“Parents and guardians are, therefore, enjoined to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form by any person or group of persons to cause breach of law and order in the country. The police will work with other law enforcement agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure our public peace and space”.