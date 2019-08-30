<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, Thursday ordered the deployment of aerial surveillance helicopters to patrol major cities in the South-west.

Adamu, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the aerial surveillance was aimed at securing lives and property in the geo-political zone.

“As part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IG M.A Adamu, has ordered the deployment of Police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

“While the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja–Kaduna highway as well as the adjoining states in the North-west and North-central, the new base in Ondo State will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-west.

“The Force therefore enjoins citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance is geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas,” he said.