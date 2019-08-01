<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is leading a team of senior police officers to a meeting with some state governors as part of efforts aimed at tackling security challenges being witnessed in parts of the country.

It was learnt that the meeting will hold later today at the Katsina State Government House, Katsina.

Those expected at the meeting are governors and commissioners of police from North Western states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The governor and commissioner of police from Niger State will also join the meeting as observers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed the meeting in an interview with newsmen.

Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the meeting would among other things called to review and learn from the success recorded in fighting insecurity in Zamfara State.

He said, “We have achieved great success in Zamfara, hence the need for other states to learn from the strategy adopted there.

“As of the last meeting, we have rescued 301 captives in that state without firing a shot.

“This is a great success that they must all learn from.”

The police boss and members of his team are already in the state ahead of the meeting.