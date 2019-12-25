<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has exonerated security agencies in the state from contributing to the traffic gridlock in Onitsha, particularly along the bridge head.

He however said the gridlock was occasioned by the impatience of some motorists.

A group, Human Right, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), had blamed the traffic jam on security agencies who drive against traffic within the bridge area.

The group also linked the traffic build up to alleged collection of tolls by some police officers from motorists, urging the Commissioner of Police to call his men to order.

But speaking to newsmen while on the spot assessment at the bridge head in company of heads of other security agencies in the State, the CP regretted that the impatience of travellers had contributed to the traffic congestion.

He said the essence of the visit was to ensure free flow of traffic to Nigerians who were returning home for the Christmas celebration.

“As a follow up to our last visit to the bridge head recently, you can see all the Service commanders of the Anambra state command are here present.

“You can also see there is no security agent or agencies that are causing traffic on the road. It’s rather the impatience of some of our travellers,” he said.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the free flow of traffic, attributing it to the synergy among all the security personnel in the state.

Assuring continued patrol and confidence building throughout the yuletide season, Abang urged the citizenry to go about their lawful businesses in view of the existing peace and security in the state.

“We reassure the public that the law enforcement agencies will continue to collaborate and ensure safety and security of all citizens before during and after the Christmas and new year celebrations,” he added.

The CP’s visit to the commercial city included aerial surveillance, patrols and traffic control.