The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Lawal Shehu on Friday assured Nigerians and Chinese citizens in the country of adequate security.

The police chief gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Guan Zhongpi at Zone 2 Command Headquarters.

He said: “Today is a historic day to see you here. This is the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Lagos and Ogun State. Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60, 000 residing in Lagos and Ogun State.

‘’There are lots of Chinese companies scattered all over the states, and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria. No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and Non Nigerians here. I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely.’’

The Deputy Consular said the ‘’purpose of our visit is to enhance partnership with Nigeria especially police relations in terms of security. We promise to cooperate with the police and share ideas on how to use technology to protect lives and property.’’