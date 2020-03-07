<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar (retd.), has called for unity among Nigerians.

He made the call soon after the completion of the 2020 Unity Walk embarked upon by members of the association, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The former IGP while speaking on the idea behind the walk said, “We are walking towards the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the oneness of Nigeria, we believe in the unity of Nigeria and this is what we have demonstrated today.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, himself an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, said, “We are setting aside our ethnic and religious differences to walk for Nigeria.





“The unity of Nigeria is the motto of our Alumni Association and as you can see, the membership of the institute cuts across Nigeria.”

He further explained that physical fitness helps in building the mind.

Former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Isa Areng, who is also a member of the association charged Nigerians to take ownership of the Nigerian project.

He said, “We have to take ownership of our country. Here you can see the military, the police and civil society who are members have come together in this venture.

“It is a good sign that things will improve, we are here to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in fighting insurgency, unemployment and poverty.

“It is not over until we take at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”