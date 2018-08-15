The Zamfara State Police Command has captured 20 suspected bandits and recovered seven AK 47 rifles.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, made the disclosure at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Ebrimson said the suspects were captured by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Tactical Squad in collaboration with the command at various locations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara in Nigeria’s northwest, has turned to a hot spot in recent times because of the activities of bandits, who have been killing villagers and rustling cows.

“We will not disclosed the locations where the bandits were arrested and their names and how the arms were recovered, due to security reasons.

“But based on the measures put in place, we are hoping to record more success in subsequent days.

“As we all known the IGP Special Tactical Squad in collaboration with the state police command embarked on intelligence-led coordination and bush combing.

“The operation is still ongoing. What we recorded today is part of its achievements.”

According to him, the command has introduced patrol operations to reduce fear, rumour and apprehension in communities in the state.

He advised residents to always give information to security operatives to help the operatives to tackle security challenges.