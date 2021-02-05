



The Police in Ogun on Friday canvassed synergy with other security agencies to curb insecurity in the state.

The new Sango-Ota Area Commander of Nigerian Police Force, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Muyideen Obe, said this during a familiarisation visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS2.22, Ota Unit Command, in Ogun.

According to him, there is no agency that can work alone and achieve a desirable result in addressing security challenges in the state and the country at large.

“There is the need for the police to identify and work with other sister agencies so as to tackle security challenges and gridlock situations in the state,” he said.

Obe was the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Sango-Ota until his new appointment.

He promised to work with the FRSC in the area of reducing traffic gridlocks in the state through joint operations by the officials of the Police and the FRSC.





He said that the last special operation on illegal Spy Number Plate was a huge success in the state due to the joint collaborations by the various security agencies.

The Sango-Ota Unit Commander of the FRSC, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, while welcoming the police boss, promised him his support to achieve a desirable result in terms of reducing gridlocks in Sango-Ota and its environs.

Ganiyu said that there is always security-related threats in every traffic situation, adding that various security agencies should cooperate to stem the challenge.

“The inter-agency collaboration cannot be over emphasised in national security as no agency can effectively work alone without synergy with other sister agencies.

“The unit command has always enjoyed the supports of other sister agencies in managing traffic situations at the toll gate,” he said.