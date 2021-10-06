Police boss cautions vigilance groups against unlawful acts

The Police Commissioner in Kano State, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, on Wednesday, cautioned vigilance group members against unlawful acts.

Shu’aibu-Dikko gave the caution in Kano when the State Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), Malam Shehu Rabiu, visited him.

He urged vigilance groups in the state to avoid taking the laws into their hands by promptly handing suspects over to the police

“We are very much aware of your activities towards promoting security in the state.

“I urge you to keep up the good work in support of humanity and the society,’’ he said.

The police commissioner said efforts of vigilance groups would yield better results if they collaborated with the law enforcement agencies.

“Do not detain suspects, hand them over to the police, do not videotape suspects to ensure proper investigation,’’ he added.

Earlier, the VGN Commander, Shehu Rabiu, said the visit was to strengthen synergy with the police to ensure a more effective fight against crime in the state.

“We have come to also seek the continued support and cooperation of the police; we need your guidance to succeed,’’’ he said.

Rabiu expressed the commitment of the group to enhance security through hard work and effective synergy with security agencies.