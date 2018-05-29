The Bayelsa State Police Command says the violence witnessed in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state was a direct aftermath of the infiltration of the university town by unidentified armed men.

Security operatives had last Tuesday clashed with protesters leading to the loss of at least five lives with many persons injured and property of Niger Delta University vandalised.

The police in a statement on Monday by command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, said the Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, had set up an investigation team.

He said the team, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was meant to conduct a thorough inquiry with a view of unmasking those armed men whose “premeditated action and orchestrated violence triggered the crises that caused destruction of properties and temporarily disrupted the peace of the university town.”

Butswat urged the people of Amassoma in particular and Bayelsa, in general, to go about their lawful business as peace and security had been fully restored in the community.

He said, “It is important that the members of Amassoma community and persons of goodwill assist and avail the investigation team with information to unmask the bandits, so they can face the full wrath of the law.

“In a similar development, it has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies in the state that some unscrupulous elements are attempting to use the creative industry in Bayelsa and neighboring states and the social media to incite the members of the public, cause disaffection and pit Amassoma community members against each other.

“The music, film industry and the art generally must not be used to promote violence, insecurity and foster social tension in whatever form or manner. The creative industry is expected to add value to development, growth and security of the community rather than elevating divisive tendencies and use of music to spread falsehoods.”