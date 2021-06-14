The Rivers State Police Command has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike not to lift the night time curfew imposed in the wake of attacks on security formations and operatives in the state.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, made the appeal during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Omoni said the curfew has helped the police and other security agencies respond timely to distress calls, adding that security threats have reduced in the state since the curfew was imposed over a fortnight ago.

“The curfew was imposed essentially to arrest the trend of attacks on police. Since it was imposed, that attack has seized abruptly and we are leveraging on it. I think the governor should still delay it (curfew) for some time because it has been assisting us.





“We are driving the criminals away from Rivers State. So, when their remnants have been rounded off, then the curfew can be lifted.

“We appeal to the governor to allow the curfew to continue because it is assisting us,” he stated, noting that the police have recorded some milestone in the past three weeks.

“The curfew imposed by the state government is still on. It has not been relaxed. The governor who made that order is the same person that will rescind or relax it.

“So, to that extent, it is still subsisting. It has not been relaxed. And so far, it has helped tremendously in containing criminal activities in the state,” the police spokesman disclosed.

Omoni, a superintendent of police called on members of the public to continue to observe the 8.30pm to 6am curfew given by the state government and urged them to report suspicious movements within their neighbourhood to the police for prompt action.