<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was presence of heavily armed policemen around Kano Emir’s Palace and the personal residences of some senior council members of the emirate yesterday, according to a report.

Newsmen observed that about 10 police Hilux vans were stationed at Kofar Kudu gate of the palace and another 10 around the personal residence of the Chief of Staff to the Emir, along Iyaka Road.

Further observation showed that 10 police patrol vehicles were equally stationed at the main entrance to the Kano State Government House, while one patrol van was kept at the personal residence of the Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi.

Similarly, security personnel were stationed at the main entrance of the Audu Bako State Secretariat complex housing the state High Courts.

One of the policemen at secretariat confided in newsmen on Sunday that they were conveyed to the secretariat as early as 6am.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said he was not aware of the reason for the deployments and promised to find out.

But a source within Kano emir’s palace, who did not want his name in print, said security personnel were deployed to the palace to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“What happened is that some youths staged a peaceful demonstration at the palace, and in order to prevent any chaos, the police were deployed.”

“When the protesters arrived at the palace, the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on youth, Alhaji Adamu Mukhtar Unguwar Gini, addressed the protesters before they finally dispersed,” he said.